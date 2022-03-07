Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after buying an additional 1,604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

