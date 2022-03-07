Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLF. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

