Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $42,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77.

Zai Lab Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.