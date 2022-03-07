Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $309.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 309 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 313.30 ($4.20), with a volume of 65875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £152.33 million and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.29.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

