Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $309.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 309 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 313.30 ($4.20), with a volume of 65875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £152.33 million and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.29.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

