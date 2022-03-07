Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 894,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

