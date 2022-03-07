Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

