Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 740,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 255,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 240,457 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynga by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.