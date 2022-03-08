$0.03 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($2.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

