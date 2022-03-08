-$0.04 EPS Expected for Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMBK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Embark Technology stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $3.91. 1,523,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

