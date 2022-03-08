$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,773,000.

NABL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.62. 257,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

