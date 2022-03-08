-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 181,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 817,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 637,626 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

