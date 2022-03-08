-$0.40 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celcuity.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

