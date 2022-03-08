-$0.50 EPS Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,113. The company has a market cap of $295.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.