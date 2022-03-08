$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $432.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

