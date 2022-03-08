$0.53 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.43. Criteo posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

CRTO stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

