$0.62 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 78.81%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

