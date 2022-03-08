-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $955.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

