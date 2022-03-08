$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $998.14 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $983.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,933. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $325.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.11 and a 200 day moving average of $489.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.