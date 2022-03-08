$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

