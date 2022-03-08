$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. 14,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

