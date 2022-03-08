$1.33 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.91. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.