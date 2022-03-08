10,426 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

