11,000 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

