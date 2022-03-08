11,081 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

