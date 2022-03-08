111,778 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 382,756 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

