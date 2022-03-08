1,628 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 103,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $17,457,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 477,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $83,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

