$17.43 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. 100,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

