$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.