$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

3 Stocks Set to Double
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.