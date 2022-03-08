$2.26 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX opened at $517.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.51 and its 200-day moving average is $602.85. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.