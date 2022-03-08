$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.78. 44,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $156.04 and a one year high of $239.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.93 and its 200 day moving average is $214.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

