$204.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $204.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $205.50 million. New Relic reported sales of $172.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.