$226.57 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will announce $226.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.24 million and the lowest is $221.90 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $891.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $896.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,960. The firm has a market cap of $924.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

