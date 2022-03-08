283 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $574.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.51. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

