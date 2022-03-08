3,250 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.23. 888,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.66 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average is $416.05.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
