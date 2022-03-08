$34.81 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the highest is $36.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $103.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

