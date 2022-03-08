$34.81 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the highest is $36.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $103.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

