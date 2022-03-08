$35.12 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report sales of $35.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 billion. General Motors posted sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $150.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.51 billion to $152.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.54 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $127,020,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 733,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347,444. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

