3,735 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.20. 32,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,453. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

