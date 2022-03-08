$5.39 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.88. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $5.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.77. 182,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $345.60 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $450.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

