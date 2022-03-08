$530.40 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will report sales of $530.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.66 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 176,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,974. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

