5,506 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.
ACN traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $307.27. 117,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,716. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.88. Accenture plc has a one year low of $249.23 and a one year high of $417.37.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.
In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Accenture Profile (Get Rating)
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
