5,506 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $307.27. 117,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,716. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.88. Accenture plc has a one year low of $249.23 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.