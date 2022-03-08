6,424 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,652,000 after purchasing an additional 320,396 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.28 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

