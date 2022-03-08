64,700 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

