8,108 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

