8,400 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.52 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

