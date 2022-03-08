$885.26 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $885.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.57. 10,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

