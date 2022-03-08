9,397 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tronox by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

