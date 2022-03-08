A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £149.73 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($196.19).

Shares of BAG stock remained flat at $GBX 490 ($6.42) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of research firms have commented on BAG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

