A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,078.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

