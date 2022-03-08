AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 132292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

