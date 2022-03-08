Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 116.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

